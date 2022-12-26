Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 490.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,280 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,981 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.7% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $26.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KGI Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

