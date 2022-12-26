Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,913 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.5 %

Intel stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.92. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, December 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

