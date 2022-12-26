Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,261 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,534 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

