Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Reduced by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,594 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.