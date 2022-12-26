Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 855 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 47.5% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock opened at $384.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $658.84.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on INTU. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.58.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

