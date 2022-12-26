Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Decreased by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 2.0% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $384.49 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $658.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $397.72 and its 200-day moving average is $411.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634 in the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

