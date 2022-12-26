Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Purchased by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 5.5% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $36,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

