Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Fusion Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,164 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 7.0% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $46,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joule Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 47.6% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.9% in the third quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 16,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 107,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,602,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 73.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $267.36 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $404.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

