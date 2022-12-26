Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Stake Lowered by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,461 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF comprises 6.4% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned about 4.65% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $42,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWJ. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 885.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $108.55 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $95.76 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.43.

