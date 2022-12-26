Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:INVH opened at $29.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.83. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. Analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INVH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.