iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Sinecera Capital LLC

Sinecera Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,010 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 8.9% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,858,000 after buying an additional 2,643,812 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 639.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,039,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,466 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,556,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after purchasing an additional 636,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,030,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $102.16 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.60.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.261 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

