iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 0.4% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 570.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,950 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $50.02 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93.

