iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,457,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,703 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $76,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,058,000 after acquiring an additional 120,510 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $61.86 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.80.

