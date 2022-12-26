iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Holdings Trimmed by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $46.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

