iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Trimmed by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $151.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.49. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

