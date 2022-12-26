iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stake Increased by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,746 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 9.3% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $10,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $138.79 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.24 and a 52-week high of $170.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.