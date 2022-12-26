iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Boosted by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,500 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,576,000 after acquiring an additional 817,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after acquiring an additional 630,526 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $242.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.16. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.