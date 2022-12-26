iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.7% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,896,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $384.59 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $390.31 and a 200-day moving average of $391.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

