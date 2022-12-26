Jet Protocol Price Reaches $0.0161 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $27.30 million and approximately $57,949.94 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00014073 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00037007 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040626 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00020489 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00227556 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0160449 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $54,884.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.