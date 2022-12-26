Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Purchased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $158.52 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $135.35 and a 12-month high of $275.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.63.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.12). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

