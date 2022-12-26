JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Position Increased by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 474.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 47,938 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $84.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.99. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $76.31 and a 52 week high of $96.02.

