JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Holdings Decreased by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. trimmed its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC. owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,055,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $896,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,576,000.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JVAL opened at $33.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.04. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $39.27.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.