Kennicott Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $183.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.20. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $229.60.

