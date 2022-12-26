Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up approximately 2.0% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $54,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after buying an additional 1,056,127 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,738,000 after buying an additional 770,620 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $137.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.34. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.