Konnect (KCT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $24,288.98

Konnect (KCT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 26th. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and approximately $24,288.98 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Konnect has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Konnect

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

