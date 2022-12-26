Kopion Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 57,006 Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000. Trupanion accounts for about 3.7% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Trupanion at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 576,020 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,280,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,445,000 after buying an additional 120,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after buying an additional 119,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

TRUP stock opened at $48.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.68. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.77 and a 1 year high of $137.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $245,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,609,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $245,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,609,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $1,126,030. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

