Kopion Asset Management LLC Has $8.14 Million Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,060 shares during the quarter. Varonis Systems comprises about 8.9% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed acquired 14,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 465,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed acquired 14,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 465,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 1,650 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $28,809.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $182,631.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 100,335 shares of company stock worth $1,782,197. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of VRNS opened at $23.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.36. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $51.60.

VRNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.31.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

