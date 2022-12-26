Kopion Asset Management LLC Has $8.72 Million Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Kopion Asset Management LLC cut its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 135,828 shares during the quarter. TechnipFMC accounts for about 9.6% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of TechnipFMC worth $8,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 773.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 35.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTI. BNP Paribas upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $12.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.15.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

