Kopion Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 221,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,614 shares during the period. ACI Worldwide comprises approximately 5.1% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 368.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $21.97 on Monday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $306.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research cut their price target on ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

