L.M. Kohn & Company Buys 190 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. United Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 569,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after buying an additional 153,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 69,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $140.24 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

