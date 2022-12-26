L.M. Kohn & Company Cuts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

L.M. Kohn & Company lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 32.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 68.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 25,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,234,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $188,713,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $110.84 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

