L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 51 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

L.M. Kohn & Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.2% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 4,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 64,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.23.

Shares of MA stock opened at $343.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $330.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $335.35 and a 200-day moving average of $328.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

