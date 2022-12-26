Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Position Reduced by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Lennar were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Lennar by 35.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

Lennar Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $90.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.43. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $116.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

