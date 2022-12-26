Lido DAO Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Lido DAO token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO has a market cap of $823.65 million and approximately $19.50 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $862.67 or 0.05115280 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00499474 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,990.94 or 0.29594102 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 825,367,122 tokens. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

