Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stock Position Decreased by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. decreased its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 243.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,215 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 422.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 963,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,064,000 after acquiring an additional 779,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 192.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,767,000 after acquiring an additional 587,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after acquiring an additional 411,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,711,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Trading Up 1.9 %

Lincoln National stock opened at $30.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $76.40.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.15.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

