Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Lowered by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 3.9% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 58.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Linde by 45.1% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.35.

Linde Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $329.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.21. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

