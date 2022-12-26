Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.8% during the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $483.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $475.75 and its 200-day moving average is $437.13. The company has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $347.00 and a 52-week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.