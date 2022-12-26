Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $483.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $475.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $347.00 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Profile



Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

