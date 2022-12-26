Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,500 shares of company stock worth $224,600. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:LUMN opened at $5.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.