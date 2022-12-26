Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Holdings Boosted by Kopion Asset Management LLC

Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,581 shares during the period. Magnite comprises about 6.3% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Magnite worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGNI. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 70.0% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Magnite by 46.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Magnite by 48.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,430,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $10.68 on Monday. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Magnite from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Magnite to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Magnite to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

