Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 2.4% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 12,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,466,247.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 3.1 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

NYSE MPC opened at $115.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.12. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $62.17 and a 12 month high of $127.62. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.18%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

