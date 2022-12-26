Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.30.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.7 %

MLM opened at $338.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $345.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

