Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Masco were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Masco by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Masco by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Masco by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Masco by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.07.

Insider Activity

Masco Price Performance

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,029,837 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $47.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

