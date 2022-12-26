Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.1% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %

MA opened at $343.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.91. The company has a market cap of $330.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.23.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

