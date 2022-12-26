McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,776 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 2.2% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $267.57 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.05 and a 200-day moving average of $257.44. The firm has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.85.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

