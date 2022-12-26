Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in Medtronic by 13.3% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.8% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 31.8% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 11,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Medtronic by 10.8% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 13.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $77.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.26.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.