Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 31.8% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 11,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Medtronic by 10.8% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 13.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 11.4% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,731 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.26.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $77.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.20. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

