Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.6% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $36,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,608,000 after buying an additional 7,816,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48,148.9% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,214,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,325 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $111.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $112.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

