Moonbeam (GLMR) Tops One Day Volume of $5.86 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002081 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $171.53 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00069481 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00053898 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000992 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008046 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023075 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 488,623,351 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

