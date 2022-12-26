Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $86.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

